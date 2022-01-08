Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 152.7% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 34,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $80.21 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

