Commerce Bank Sells 2,881 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $211.09 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average is $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.