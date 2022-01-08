Commercial Metals (CMC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMC opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,237 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

