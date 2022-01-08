Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,324 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,069 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $13.09 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.