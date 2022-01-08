Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 564 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.67 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

