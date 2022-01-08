Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 134.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $211.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.36. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $172.68 and a 1 year high of $218.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.762 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

