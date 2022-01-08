Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $906,000 Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.90% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GRNB opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

