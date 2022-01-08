Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,382 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after purchasing an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $8,255,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 587.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 191,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

AG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

