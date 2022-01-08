Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOV. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 463,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOV opened at $170.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.75. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.95 and a one year high of $176.31.

