Community Financial Services Group LLC Acquires 178 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 138,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 226,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,064,000 after acquiring an additional 39,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $165.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average is $160.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $489.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.