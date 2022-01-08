Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $248,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $65,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

