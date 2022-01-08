Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 255 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in PayPal by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 13,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $189.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average is $250.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

