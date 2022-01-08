Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 729 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $379.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

