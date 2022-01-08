Community Financial Services Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 2.9% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

