Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.