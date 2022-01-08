Comparing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Finward Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95% Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Ottawa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.34 $16.60 million $4.42 10.61 Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.65 $2.48 million $1.05 14.00

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

