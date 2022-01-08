Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.20

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 15625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

