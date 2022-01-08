comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) & Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Head to Head Contrast

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for comScore and Digital Media Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 53.31%. Digital Media Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 196.42%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than comScore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Digital Media Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -18.61% -31.81% -10.38% Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares comScore and Digital Media Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $356.04 million 0.78 -$47.92 million ($0.97) -3.47 Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.83 -$8.70 million $0.10 44.70

Digital Media Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Media Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats comScore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

