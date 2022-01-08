Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

