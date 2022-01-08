Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46.
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.09.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
