Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 60.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $155.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

