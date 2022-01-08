Concord Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $289,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $143.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

