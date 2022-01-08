Concord Wealth Partners Decreases Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $925,659 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

