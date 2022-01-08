Concord Wealth Partners Has $101,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $221,371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNY. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

