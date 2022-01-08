Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total value of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,602.85 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,562.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,504.73.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.