Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SEA were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

Shares of SE stock opened at $187.10 on Friday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $177.97 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.