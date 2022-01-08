Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 55.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Medtronic by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

NYSE MDT opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

