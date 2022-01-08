Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 535.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,802,010 shares of company stock valued at $311,453,597. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

