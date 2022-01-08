Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $244.61 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $251.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

