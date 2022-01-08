Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

MS stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

