Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,062 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

SBUX opened at $111.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.