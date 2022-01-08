Concord Wealth Partners Sells 194 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $139.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average is $137.42.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.45%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

