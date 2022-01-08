Concord Wealth Partners Sells 325 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 75,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -234.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

