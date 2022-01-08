Condor Capital Management Buys 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.