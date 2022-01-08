Condor Capital Management Buys 21,008 Shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanECk BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.