Condor Capital Management Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

