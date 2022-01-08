Condor Capital Management Has $7.45 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

