Condor Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.13 and a fifty-two week high of $153.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

