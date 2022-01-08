Condor Capital Management Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF makes up about 1.3% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 321.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92.

