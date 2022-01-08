Condor Capital Management Purchases 191 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $2,695,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

SHW opened at $323.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

