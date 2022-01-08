Condor Capital Management Sells 1,609 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

