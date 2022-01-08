Condor Capital Management Sells 281 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

