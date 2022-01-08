Condor Capital Management Sells 507 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

SCHX opened at $111.38 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

