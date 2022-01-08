Condor Capital Management Sells 956 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 103,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

