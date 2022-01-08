Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 304 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after acquiring an additional 146,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of FHI opened at $38.98 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

