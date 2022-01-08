Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 5,000 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 128,614 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.35 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

