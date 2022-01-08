Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.70 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 53.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.47.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $264.89 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.67 and its 200-day moving average is $278.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

