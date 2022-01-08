Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

