Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $71,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,205 shares of company stock worth $10,906,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

