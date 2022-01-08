Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $575,000 Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 69.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APPS opened at $54.63 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

