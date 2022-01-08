Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

NYSE:ALE opened at $67.74 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

